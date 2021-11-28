Runners-up in the state. That’s Mahtomedi’s hard-earned football status after the Zephyrs ran into a top-ranked Mankato West team that was as good as advertised in the Class 5A finals.
The Scarlets, capping an unbeaten season, won the Prep Bowl encounter 24-10 on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with their renowned defensive unit controlling the game except for one amazing Mahtomedi drive.
“That was a heckuva team we just played,” Zephyr coach Dave Muetzel said. “Mankato West is very well coached, and has no weaknesses. But I could not be prouder of the effort the kids put in.”
Mankato West scored off a Zephyr fumble early in the game and led throughout. After Mahtomedi trimmed a 14-0 deficit to 14-10, the Scarlets quickly pulled away and finished a 12-0 season. Zander Dittbenner threw touchdown passes to Brady Haugum and Gibson Blackstad.
“Relentless pursuit of excellence. That was our motto this year,” said West coach J.J. Helget. “Mahtomedi was a very good football team, and they pushed us. But we pushed through like we have all year.”
Mahtomedi, unranked, with two mid-season losses to strong teams, finished 10-3 after their fourth Prep Bowl appearance, of which they’ve won one. The Zephyrs beat No. 6 Rochester Mayo 42-20 and No. 9 Robbinsdale Cooper 33-7 in the first two rounds at state.
Mahtomedi was out-gained by only six yards (265 to 259) and had a four-to-one turnover advantage, with an interception and three fumbles recoveries. But the West defense, which yielded only nine touchdowns in 13 games, with seven shutouts, ruled the day.
The Scarlets limited Mahtomedi’s 1,100-yard rusher Jordan Hull to 49 yards in 16 carries, stopping him on every attempt except one, a 27-yard gain.
“We’ve run the gamut facing good running backs,” said Helget, mentioning several they’ve shut down this season. “Any time a team wants to run against us, we’ll take that any day.”
Hull enjoyed the challenge, though: “It’s fun to play against a big, physical team like that. They are able to show you your weaknesses.”
The bulk of Mahtomedi’s offense was Charlie Brandt throwing to Ethan Loss, who caught seven balls for 130 yards — but that was in 20 times Loss was targeted. The Scarlet backs blanketed him the whole game. Brandt was 14-for-31 for 211 yards as the Scarlets sacked him only twice, but had him throwing on the run to well-covered receivers.
“Ethan Loss, we had to cover him,” said Helget, asked what concerned him most about Mahtomedi. “It’s no secret that the strength of our defense is stopping the run. We had to adjust to their receivers.”
Mahtomedi had three field goal opportunities but made only one, even though Joey Heinsch is one of the top kickers in the metro area. He missed one, and another was blocked.
Dittbenner completed 11 of 18 passes for 121 yards to seven receivers. The Scarlets rushed for 135 yards, led by Dittbenner with 58 in 10 carries, Walker Britz 58 in 16 carries and Ryan Haley 41 in seven carries.
Hull had a better day on defense, leading with 11 tackles and two forced fumbles at linebacker, and Loss made an end zone interception with a 57-yard return.
Big Nine Conference teams have won five of the last eight Class 5A titles: Mankato West twice and Owatonna three times. This was West’s third state champion overall and the first to go unbeaten.
First quarter
The Scarlets got their first touchdown off a Mahtomedi fumble on a punt return. Mahtomedi’s Gunnar Woods lost the ball when hit by Elijah Bollman, and Ryan Haley scooped it up at the 32 with an open field to the end zone.
“That’s always tough,” said Muetzel about giving up a defensive touchdown, “but it was just one play, and we had the whole game in front of us. Our kids did a good job battling through it.”
Mahtomedi made a fourth-down stop at midfield with Rohrer on the tackle, but could not advance from there as West defensive backs smothered two long pass plays.
West made it 14-0 on a nine-yard touchdown toss from Dittbenner to Haugum with :20 left in the quarter.
Second quarter
The Zephyrs finally connected on a long throw with Brandt hitting Loss for 48 yards to the 34 in the second quarter. A penalty moved the Zephyrs closer, but they had to settle for a field goal attempt, and Heinsch’s 31-yarder was pulled left.
Three plays later, Dittbenner fumbled on a handoff and Dominick Rohrer recovered for Mahtomedi at the Scarlet 13. The Scarletts stuffed a running play and two passes, so the Zephyrs tried another field goal. Heinsch hit this one from 31 yards.
West was on the verge of going up 21-3 after Aiden Corbett caught a 47-yard bomb from Dittbenner despite tight coverage by Mahtomedi. That put them at the Zephyr 12.
However, Bill Arlandson dropped Dittbenner for a five-yard loss on second down, and Ethan Loss made a huge play on third-and-9. Loss intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 57 yards up the sideline with 1:49 left.
Brandt then hit Loss for 23 yards to the 20. However, the Zephyrs came up empty again. After two incomplete passes to the end zone — Quinn Walek caught one, but was ruled out of bounds — Heinsch tried a 35-yard field. It was blocked by Blackstad, who soared above the pile to get his hand on it.
Third quarter
The Zephyrs shook off the West shackles and rambled 96 yards on six plays to pull within 14-10 on their first series of the third quarter.
After their kick return was stuffed a the 12, and a penalty pinned them at the four with a a third-and-18, Brandt lofted a pass to a tightly-covered Loss, who snagged it at the sideline for a 28-yard gain.
Hull, getting his first daylight of the game, rushed 27 yards to the West 37. Brandt hit Woods for a 34-yard gain; the receiver fumbled but picked up the ball in stride and advanced to the four. Two plays later, Hull pushed in from the one yard line. It was technically an 86-yard drive as it started on the 14.
“We liked where we were at,” Muetzel said. “We were able to make that drive and push it in for the touchdown. That was huge and it gave us a spark.”
However, the Scarlets responded with an 80-yard drive of their own, capped by a fourth-and-two play from the 12 where Dittbenner sold a fake into the line and hit a wide-open Blackstad for the touchdown.
Up 21-10, the Scarlets defense gave their offense two more good chances in the third period, but both were foiled by fumbles that were recovered by John-Paul Johnson and Cody Dvorak.
Fourth quarter
In the fourth, the Scarlets tacked on a 35-yard field goal by Drew Smook with 4:17 left after driving 52 yards.
Mahtomedi mounted one last challenge, reaching the West 17 on a hook-and-ladder play from Brandt to Loss to Hull covering 23 yards. West retaliated with their 46th and final sack of the season, dropping Brandt for an eight-yard loss. When Brandt’s fourth-down pass into the end zone was broken up with 1:21 left, the Scarlets were officially unbeaten state champions.
Game summary
Mahtomedi ………. 0 3 7 0 — 10
Mankato West …. 14 0 7 3 — 24
MW — Ryan Haley 33 fumble recovery return (Drew Smook kick)
MW — Brady Haugum 9 pass from Zander Dittbenner (Smook kick)
Mah — Joey Heinsch 31 field goal
Mah — Jordan Hull 1 run (Heinsch kick)
MW — Gibson Blackstad 13 pass from Dittbenner (Smook kick)
MW — Smook 35 field goal
Team statistics
Mahtomedi — Rushes-yards 26-48 … Passing 14-for-33, 211 yards, 0 int … Offensive plays-yards 59-259 … 12 first downs … Punts-average 50-25.8 … Fumbles-lost 1-1 … Penalties-yards 4-20
Mankato West — Rushes-yards 37-135 … Passing 12-for-19, 130 yards, 1 int … Offensive plays-yards 56-265 … 13 first downs … Punts-average 2-39 … Fumbles-lost 3-3 … Penalties-yards 4-48
Mahtomedi individual statistics
Rushing — Hull 16-49, Nicholas Beiersdorf 3-3, Dominic Rohrer 1-3, William Arlandson 1-1, Charles Brandt 5-5
Passing — Brandt 14-31-211, 0 int; Hull 0-2-0-0
Receiving —Ethan Loss 7-130, Hull 2-23, Quinn Walek 2-14, Gunnar Woods 1-34, Brandt 1-10, Ramsey Morrell 1-0
Tackles (solo-assist-total) — Hull 6-5-11, Cody Dvorak 6-4-10, Woods 5-3-8, John-Paul Johnson 5-2-7, Caden Donahue 1-3-4, William Harris 1-3-4, William Arlandson 3-0-3, Jonathan Harvey 2-0-1, Jake Larson 0-2-2, Eric Buttke 0-2-2, Loss 1-0-1, Samuel Hemenway 0-1-1, Javan Harvey 0-1-1, Nicholas Rolling 0-1-1, Kai Sather 0-1-1
Interception — Loss (57 return)
Fumble recoveries — Dvorak, Johnson, Rohrer
Forced fumbles — Hull 2
