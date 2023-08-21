Mike Baumann, Baltimore Orioles pitcher from Mahtomedi, has a remarkable 9-0 record this season as a middle reliever for the East Division leaders.
Baumann, 27, in his third big-league season, and first full season, has appeared in 55 games, throwing 60 1/3 innings, giving up 48 hits and 30 walks, striking out 58, with an earned-run-average of 3.58.
The pitcher getting credit for the win, normally, is the one who’s the pitcher of record when the team takes the lead for good. In one case, he got the win by recording the third out in the fifth inning of a 9-3 win over the Yankees; the starter doesn’t get credit for the win if he doesn’t go five innings.
Baumann won-lost mark is getting some attention from the press and fans in Baltimore. The record for most wins without a loss in major league history is 12, by Tom Zachary of the Yankees in 1929. The most wins without a loss by a reliever is 11 by Dennis Lamp of Toronto in 1985.
In Baumann’s first two partial seasons, he had a 2-4 record in 17 games. The 6-foot-4 right-hander’s emergence as a dependable middle reliever has helped the Orioles post a 77-47 record through Sunday, best in the American League. They have three-game lead over Tampa Bay in the East, the strongest of three divisions in the A.L.
Baumann was a starter in the minors and had four unsuccessful starts for the Orioles before they put in the bullpen. In a recent interview with FanGraphs.com, he was asked if he missed starting. He responded:
“Actually, no, I don’t miss it. I like throwing every day, being on the board every day, being able to take part in as many games as possible. So I could have a bad day, show up to the field like nothing happened and be in the game the next day and help the team win. That’s probably the best part about it.”
