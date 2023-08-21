Mike Baumann, Baltimore Orioles pitcher from Mahtomedi, has a remarkable 9-0 record this season as a middle reliever for the East Division leaders. 

Baumann, 27, in his third big-league season, and first full season, has appeared in 55 games, throwing 60 1/3 innings, giving up 48 hits and 30 walks, striking out 58, with an earned-run-average of 3.58. 

