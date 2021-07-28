Mahtomedi Zephyr Elite – Rip the Wave Champions 2021!

Front row: Michael Robinson, Caden Donahue, Oskar Magnusson, Tyler Klingbeil, Jack Myhre.  Second Row: Nate Poganski, Eric Granec.  Third Row: Coach Mike Narow, Nolan Dimitri, Eric Buttke, Sean Crothers, Nick Beiersdorf, Dominic Rohrer, Jordan Carlson, Drew Buchmayer, Owen Knapp, Jonathan Marinac, Coach Pete Moosbrugger.  Back Row: Coach Tony Vadnais, Jessy Keeney, Hank Roelofs, Isaac Wendorff, Landon Kruse.

The Mahtomedi Zephyr Elite high school lacrosse club team traveled to South Bend, Indiana to participate at the US Lax Events-sponsored Rip the Wave tournament.  The team crushed their opponents during bracket play beating teams from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.  The tournament consisted of 13 teams.

