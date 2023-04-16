Mahtomedi 2022-23 girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics honors and leaders are as follows. The boys basketball wrap-up was posted in a separate writeup.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Four members of Mahtomedi’s first-place girls basketball team were named to the all-Metro East team — senior guard Sonya Potthoff, junior guard Ella Kletti, sophomore forwardAnna Greene and eighth-grader guard Mya Wilson. The Zephyrs were 14-0 in the conference and 20-6 overall.
Potthoff averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 assists; Greene 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists; Wilson 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals; and Kletti 12.1 points and 2.4 steals. Meanwhile, Ella Frazier averaged 8.1 points, Sophie Peer led with 31 blocked shots and averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, and Emily Muetzel averaged 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Potthoff’s 101 assists were a team record. She finished her career ranking fourth in assists (231), first in free throw shooting (85.9 percent) and fourth in 3-point shooting (38.2 percent). Team records set this year were 70.0 points per game and 72.5 percent free throw shooting.
GYMNASTICS
Mahtomedi has eight all-conference picks after winning Metro Alliance and Section 4A titles and placing sixth at state. They are seniors Abbey Bush, Erin Steinman, Madison Moeller, Kendall Hines; junior Alix Fox; sophomore Addison Briske; freshman Lucy Otto; and seventh-grader Margo Bruner. Annik Sturm got honorable mention. Bush, who placed sixth all-around and fourth in bars at state, was named team MVP. Other awards went to Otto (most improved), Hines (unsung hero) and Lily Bush (Zephyr Award)
BOYS HOCKEY
Mahtomedi’s state Class A championship team had four players, all seniors, named All-Metro East Conference: forwards David Wolsfeld, Seth Nelson and Charlie Drage, and defenseman Cav Bruner. Getting honorable mentions were senior forwards Carter Haycraft, Jonny Grove, and Corey Bohmert; junior goalie Charlie Brandt; and sophomore defenseman Sam Harris. Drage, Bohmert and Bruner were named to the all-state tournament team. Wolsfeld got the Herb Brooks Award at the state tournament. Zephyrs with 30 or more points were (goals-assists-points) Drage (35-24-59), Nelson (23-22-45), Wolsfeld (11-31-42), Bruner (7-32-39), Haycraft (13-24-37), Bohmert (11-25-36), Jonny Grove (12-22-34). Brandt had a .912 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against-average. The Zephyrs were 23-8 overall and 7-3 in conference.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Roseville/Mahtomedi had six All-Suburban Conference picks after posting an 17-8-1 overall record and 13-3 in the conference in the first year as a pairing. They are juniors Victoria Nelson (forward), Kylie Jones (forward), Ruby Eskin (forward) and Kylie Wiltse (defense) and sophomores Lily Peterfeso (goalie) and Olivia Martin (defense). Getting honorable mentions were Shae Jakoboski, senior defense, and Sophie Martin, sophomore forward. Scoring 20 or more points were Jones (13-14-27), Olivia Martin (6-17-23), Nelson (16-6-22), Eskin (10-10-20) and Sophie Martin (6-14-20). Peterfeso had a .914 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against-average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.