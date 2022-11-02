After shutting down Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-0 Wednesday, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs will pursue their fifth consecutive state championship, and 11th overall, on Friday.
But who’s counting? Not the Zephyrs, or their coach.
“Each year is different,” Dave Wald said. “Kids come and go, and each group is special. I’m not thinking about it (a streak of titles).” He motioned to three players beside him in the post-game press conference, and they shook their heads; nope, they weren’t counting either.
The Zephyrs (18-2) will duel Holy Angels Academy (19-2) on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. For the record, this is Mahtomedi’s 17th state tournament and it will be their 12th time in the finals, where the only loss was in 2010 against Rogers.
Aynslea Ulmschid in the 37th minute and Anabel Hillstrom in the 46th minute tallied the goals, with Katelyn Beulke assisting both times.
The Zephyrs limited BSM to one shot on goal in the game as they posted their 12th shutout of the season and 16th straight win after a 2-2 start.
“It’s hard to break down their defense. You don’t get any clean chances,” acknowledged BSM coach Scott Hilling-Christy, whose team also lost to the Zephyrs 1-0 on Sept. 10. “It’s always a battle with them. Of course, we would like to on the other end to it. Mahtomedi always has a lot of depth. They are a large school and they have a lot of good players. We don’t have as much depth.”
Hilling-Christy was proud that the Red Knights, after a 3-3-2 start, had reeled off 12 wins in 13 matches before facing Mahtomedi.
A scoreless tie was broken up on a corner kick play. Hillstrom, from the corner, lofted it soft over defenders to Beulke, who got her head on it, and, after a bounce, Ulchmid nudged it in, with 2:43 left in the half. Officials conferred briefly over whether Ulchmid had bumped goalie Clara Luger, but ruled that it counted.
That goal was deflating for the Red Knights, said midfielder Abby Garvin: “We worked so hard the whole first half, and then to give up one stupid goal like that, with two minutes left, that really hurt.”
While Hillstrom started the first scoring play, she finished the second one, emphathetically. A shot by Buelke bounced off a defender and went right toward Hillstrom, who stepped into the ball and smoked it under the goalie’s reach.
