The Mahtomedi swimmers won two events and placed second among eight teams, behind Hastings, in the season-opening Metro East Conference Relays on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Simley.
The Zephyrs won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.75 with Hannah Drecktrah, Aleksa Atkinson, Ella Mattson and Abby Wight, and the 200 backstroke in 1:59.11 with Emmerson Buckley, Grace Neuman, Sydney Lleciejewski, and Mason. They also placed second in four events: the 4x100, 200 butterfly, 200 breaststroke and 400 freestyle.
