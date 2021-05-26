Baseball: Zephyrs tie Hill-Murray
for Metro East title after 3-0 week
Mahtomedi baseball picked up conference wins on the road last week over North St. Paul 8-7 and Tartan 8-3, then won 2-0 over Hudson at home. Tony Neubeck went 7-for-11 at the plate and pitched a shutout.
The Zephyrs finished 11-4 in the Metro East while Hill-Murray finished 12-4. Zephyr coach Rob Garry said the Zephyrs will get credit for a share of the title. They had a game canceled last week due to a Covid issue at South St. Paul.
Luke Loughlin pitched against Tartan, striking out eight. Neubeck was 2-for-4 (double, two RBI’s). Jordan Hull had a single and two RBI’s. Against North, Neubeck was 3-for-4 (triple, RBI), Ethan Loss 3-for-3 (triple, RBI, three runs) and Hull 2-for-3 (two runs.)
Neubeck blanked Hudson 2-0 Saturday with a three-hitter and eight strikeouts while going 2-for-3 (double, RBI). Kyle Oswald singled home the other run. Loss and Josh Donna had two hits each.
The Zephyrs (12-5 overall) will play at Mankato West on Thursday, then start Section 4AAA on June 1.
Tennis: Mahtomedi blanks Bears,
heads into section as No. 2 seed
The Mahtomedi tennis team closed the regular season with a 7-0 conquest of White Bear Lake on Wednesday at White Bear Yacht Club, and will take a 16-5 record into Section 4AA. Mounds View and Mahtomedi are seeded 1-2. The Zephyrs opened Tuesday and, barring upset, will host No. 3 Harding on Thursday, with finals on Friday. Against the Bears, Mahtomedi had straight-set wins from Sam Rathmanner, Brandon Pham, Adam Radabaugh and David Azcona in singles (winning 48 of 50 games), and from Will Lieberman/Wyatt Hanson, Dylan Pham/Evin Sougstad, and Jack Allaben/Sam Kalkman in doubles, winning 36 of 38 games.
Boys golf: Zephyrs finish 2nd in
Metro East and win Bear Invite
Mahtomedi boys golf won the White Bear Lake Invitational on Monday, then wrapped up second place in Metro East Conference Wednesday. The Zephyrs shot 318 in the Bears’ 15-team tournament at Dellwood, led by Grant Cegielski with 78 and Nolan Pratumwon with 79. Hudson, Wisconsin was next with 321. In the MEC finale at Keller in St. Paul, Mahtomedi shot 303 for second behind St.Thomas Academy’s 301. Eighth-graders Riley McGrane with 74 and Jacob Wilson with 75 led the way. Seniors Noah Schmidt, Cegielski and Pratumwon all shot 77’s and Nick Gambeski 78. The Zephyrs were second behind STA in season points. Noah Schmidt, Wilson and McGrane made all-conference. Cegielski, Pratumwon and Gambeski got honorable mention. Next is Section 4AAA, June 2 and 4 at Bunker Hills.
Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs split for week
Mahtomedi girls lacrosse lost to Forest Lake 8-7 and beat Mounds View 14-5 last week. The Zephyrs are 7-3 with two conference matches left. Against Forest Lake (10-2), Samantha Burns notched three goals and goalie Olivia Boxmeyer saved eight of 16 shots. Erin Brown hit five goals for the Rangers. Against Mounds View (5-7), McKenna Cunnington netted four goals. Greta Schimnowski three and Adalia Falvey two.
Boys lacrosse: Rosemount tips Zephyrs
Mahtomedi lost to Rosemount 6-4 last Thursday in their lone match of the week. EJ Charpentier notched two goals and an assist. The Zephyrs (7-5) will close conference Friday hosting Northfield and will start Section 4 on June 2.
Girl golf: Mahtomedi takes 3rd in MEC
Mahtomedi girls golf finished third among seven teams in the Metro East Conference and four Zephyrs were all-conference: seniors Maddie Simon and Carley Pakonen, sophomore Maggie McCarty and seventh-grader Lexie McGrane. Kayla Meslow, senior, got honorable mention. In the finale last Thursday, Simon shot 40 for third place, Pakonen 42, McGrane 46 and McCarty 50 for a third-place 178 total. Next is Section 4AAA on June 1 and 4 at Tanners Brook in Forest Lake.
