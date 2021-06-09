Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs finish 10-5
The Mahtomedi girls lacrosse season ended with a loss to Hill-Murray, 17-8, in the semifinals of Section 4 on Friday. The Zephyrs thumped St. Croix Prep 15-3 in their section 4 opener on Wednesday and finished with a 10-5 record.
Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs thump Mustangs, Bears; reach finals
Mahtomedi rolled through the first two rounds of the Section 4 lacrosse last week, setting up a championship match between the No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (10-5) and No. 1 Stillwater (13-2) on Wednesday, June 9, at Stillwater, 7 p.m. The Zephyrs pummeled the Mounds View Mustangs 17-3 Wednesday as Levi Lemke notched five goals, E.J. Charpentier and Oskar Magnusson three each, and Owen Knapp two. Jack Roehrich notched four ground balls and two assists. The Zephyrs vanquished White Bear Lake 16-4 on Friday as Magnusson tallied four goals and two assists, Charpentier three of each, Knapp two of each, and Lemke two goals and four assists.
Mahtomedi golfers nip Bears in tiebreaker to earn state trip
In a championship duel that could not have been closer, the Mahtomedi boys golf team captured the Section 4AA crown over White Bear Lake.
The Zephyrs and Bears finished 36 holes Wednesday and Friday with the same four-man score, 628, leaving the outcome up to their fifth scores. Mahtomedi had the better fifth score each day at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids and will return for state June 15-16, the program’s first state team appearance since 2010.
“I think our strength is depth. All our players can shoot good scores, and that gives us an advantage if it comes to a tiebreaker,” coach Paul McGibbon said.
Jacob Wilson placed fifth with 79-75-154, Nolan Pratumwon ninth (81-77-158), Riley McGrane 10th (77-82-159), Noah Schmidt 11th (76-84-160) and Nicholas Gambeski 17th (82-83-165). Grant Cegielski’s 79 was part of the first-day team score. The decisive fifth scores were by Pratumwon (81) and Schmidt (84).
Eighth-graders McGrane and Wilson each average about 76 to lead the team. “They always play well and I never worry about them,” McGibbon said. Pratumwon had a strong year and “plays his best when the pressure is on.” Gambeski, their leader two years ago, struggled early but has finished strong, the coach said, and captains Schmidt and Cegielski have been great leaders and solid shooters.
The top six teams also included Stillwater 631, Cretin-Derham Hall 637, Highland Park 704 and Tartan 710
Girls golf: Zephyr trio in state; team was section runner-up
Three Mahtomedi girls qualified for the state golf tournament as the Zephyrs placed second among 13 teams in the Section 4AAA tournament Tuesday and Thursday at Tanners Brook in Forest Lake. Maddie Simon placed fourth with 81-84-165, Lexie McGrane ninth with 85-93-178, and Maggie McCarty 10th with 95-85-180. The top five other players other than the championship team advance. (Stillwater had five of the top seven.) Mahtomedi’s Carley Pakonen placed 13th (95-90-185), Kayla Meslow 15th (89-101-190) and Sadie Stembridge 18th (100-98-198). Stillwater totaled 605 and Mahtomedi 702. The state Class 3A meet will be held June 15-16 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Boys track: Zephyrs place 6th in Metro East meet, win 2 events
The Mahtomedi boys placed sixth of nine teams in the Metro East Conference meet and had two champions, in action Tuesday and Thursday in Mendota Heights.
Kole McKeown, a junior, was the Zephyrs top scorer as he won the 300 hurdles (41.39), took second in both 110 hurdles (16.43) and triple jump (41-2 1/4) and anchored a fourth-place relay.
Jacob Schetinski, senior, was the shot put champion with 48-5 1/2.
Also scoring in four events was freshman Jonah McCormick, third in 110 hurdles (16.66), sixth in both 300 hurdles (44.11) and high jump (5-8), and fourth in that 4x400 relay with Max Nelson, Lucas Granec and McKeown (3:40.21).
Other scorers were Charlie Kramer, third, discus (122-4); Wyatt Siess, fourth, pole vault (10-0) with Jon Nelson fifth (9-0); Tanner Holly, sixth, triple jump (36-10); Granec, sixth, 800 (2:08.88); and Jake Larson, eighth, long jump (19-3 1/2)
Team scoring — (1) Henry Sibley 116 (2) Hill-Murray 113.5 (3) Tartan 105 (4) St. Thomas Academy 101.5 (5) Hastings 93.5 (6) Mahtomedi 84.5 (7) North 38 (8) Simley 30 (9) South St. Paul 19
Girls track: Jumpers lead Zephyrs to 2nd in Metro East behind Sibley
The Mahtomedi girls, scoring heavily in the long and triple jumps, placed second in the Metro East Conference meet, behind Sibley, on Tuesday and Thursday in Mendota Heights.
The Zephyrs went 1-2-3 in long jump with junior Jackelyn Ong taking gold (17-1 3/4), eighth-grader Kaili Malvey silver (16-5 1/2) and junior Zoie Centers bronze (15-9 1/4).
Ong and Malvey also placed 1-2 in the triple jump, going 35-8 1/2 and 35-7, respectively. Centers didn’t do the triple, but placed fourth in high jump with 4-8.
Malvey, scoring in four events, also took third in 100 hurdles (17.36) and fourth in 300 hurdles (52.28).
Makayla Fischer ran third in the 1600 (5:43.78) with Sarah Brings fifth (5:44.81). In the 800, the same duo took fourth (2:35.26) and sixth (2:38.08).
Mahtomedi also had a trio placing in shot put: Nkobwa Ngunu, third (34-2); Abigail Brown, fifth (29-9); and Lily Anderson, eighth (29-8).
Anna Holst took third in 200 dash (26.91) with Anna Mosely fifth (27.93). Also scoring were Ella Prose, fifth, 400 (1:06.34); Alexa Kozlak, sixth, discus (83-4); and Paige Newcombe, sixth, 300 hurdles (54.42).
Team scoring — (1) Sibley 144 (2) Mahtomedi 132.5 (3) Henry Sibley 128.5 (4) Hastings 96 (5) North 54 (6) South St. Paul 63 (7) Hill-Murray 45 (8) Tartan 44
Softball: Zephyrs alive in section playoffs; win two, lose to top seed
Mahtomedi cruised through the first two rounds of Section 4AAA softball last week, beating St. Paul Harding 15-0 and Hill-Murray 14-2, before No. 3 ranked St. Anthony Village shut them down 7-0 Friday. The Zephyrs (11-11) will meet the Hill-Murray/Fridley winner Tuesday evening, with the winner facing SAV (22-1) on Thursday, 5 p.m., in the finals at Lexington Park. Against Harding, Lauren Laviano belted a two-run homer and single, and scored three runs. Elizabeth Dupey and Erin Noel each had two RBIs. Emily Lopez and Dupey pitched. Against Hill-Murray, Claire Wirka was 3-for-4 with a solo homer, double, three RBIs and three runs. Olivia VanHout was 3-for-4. Lopez pitched. Wendy Warren was 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the two wins. In SAV’s win over the Zephyrs, Ellie Peterson pitched a five-hitter while Tuscany Ballot and Rachel Carter each knocked in three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.