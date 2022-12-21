Mahtomedi entered into a pairing agreement for a sport — girls hockey — for the first time in school history this school year. Former Zephyr athletes are now skating with Roseville/Mahtomedi.
“It was a little rough at first, but we are coming together. It’s working out well,” said Victoria Nelson, Mahtomedi junior who leads the team in scoring.
The Marauders, that’a their new nickname, started the season with two losses on a northern trip against Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth, got their first win against Mounds View/Irondale, and lost their fourth game 9-0 to No. 3 ranked Minnetonka.
However, they’ve won six of their last eight, and hold second place in the Suburban East Conference with a 7-2 record. Last week, the Marauders (7-5 overall) beat White Bear Lake 3-1 and lost to East Ridge 5-4 in overtime.
“They are getting along really well, on and off the ice,” said coach Craig Rosenthal, who was Roseville’s coach previously. “On top of that, they are buying into our team strategy and are very coachable.”
Mahtomedi was 3-22 last season and 7-12 the year before.
“It did not go very well last year, especially after we lost our goalie with a concussion,” said Nelson.
Roseville, meanwhile, was 16-9-2, its third straight winning season, but was concerned about numbers.
“Both schools needed and wanted to coop,” Rosenthal said. “Roseville had low numbers. Mahtomedi didn’t have a goalie and had OK numbers. With many players from our communities/youth programs going to private high schools, coupled by already low numbers, it forces (schools to enter) co-ops.”
A pairing agreement was reached in May, and the two groups starting getting to know each other in summer training sessions.
Nelson and her Mahtomedi schoolmates like Rachel and Julia Fussy, Hailey Moosbrugger and Rylee Bogren moved to the Suburban East Conference from the Metro East. “We knew it would be tougher competiton, and that’s what we wanted,” said Nelson.
Nelson has logged 12 of the team’s 30 goals. (She had 14 goals, 10 assists last year.) Bogren has four goals.
Lily Peterfeso, sophomore from Roseville, is the goalie, holding strong with an .898 save percentage that has risen steadily since the rough start. The next-leading scorers, Olivia Martin, Ruby Eskin and Kylie Jones are from Roseville.
The Marauders home rink is Roseville Ice Arena. Practices are held there and at Ramsey County Arena and Polar Arena as they share ice time with the Roseville boys team.
Scoring in the 3-1 win over the Bears on Wednesday were Martin, Jones and Nelson (empty-netter). Amanda Smythe scored for the Bears (2-8).
The Marauders fell behind East Ridge 4-0 in the first period Saturday before Kylie Wiltse scored on a power play with :18 left. Still down 4-1 after two periods, the Marauders stormed back in the third with Nelson scoring twice on power plays, sandwiched around a Martin goal, to force OT. But Lily Fetch won it for the Raptors (7-2) in OT.
