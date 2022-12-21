nelson

Victoria Nelson, Mahtomedi junior, leads the Roseville/Mahtomedi girls hockey pairing in scoring.

 Brennan Schachtner

Mahtomedi entered into a pairing agreement for a sport — girls hockey — for the first time in school history this school year. Former Zephyr athletes are now skating with Roseville/Mahtomedi.

“It was a little rough at first, but we are coming together. It’s working out well,” said Victoria Nelson, Mahtomedi junior who leads the team in scoring.

