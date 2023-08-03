edna

Edna Siniff

 Submitted

Edna Siniff, 86, of Mahtomedi won her division in archery at the National Senior Games, for the third time, in July 8-9 in Pittsburgh.

The oldest entrant in the age 86-89 division, she scored 697 the first day, and slipped to 640 the second day, when she discovered her site was off and it took a while to fix it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.