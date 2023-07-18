Sean

Sean Hjelle

 SF Giants

Sean Hjelle, pitcher from Mahtomedi in the San Francisco Giants organization, has appeared in 11 games with the major league club while spending the bulk of the season so far with their top minor league club in Sacramento.

The 26-year-old right-hander had his best MLB outing on June 22, throwing four shutout innings and getting credit for the win as the Giants beat San Diego 4-2 in a “bullpen” game with relief pitchers going all nine innings. The leadoff man got aboard each inning off him but he left them all on base as he struck out five.

