Sean Hjelle, pitcher from Mahtomedi in the San Francisco Giants organization, has appeared in 11 games with the major league club while spending the bulk of the season so far with their top minor league club in Sacramento.
The 26-year-old right-hander had his best MLB outing on June 22, throwing four shutout innings and getting credit for the win as the Giants beat San Diego 4-2 in a “bullpen” game with relief pitchers going all nine innings. The leadoff man got aboard each inning off him but he left them all on base as he struck out five.
Hjelle, in two stints with the Giants, has posted a 2-1 record with the Giants but had some rough outings, compiling a 7.79 earned-run-average in 17 1/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts. Meanwhile, he’s struggled at times at Sacramento with a 1-4 record and 5.66 ERA over 49 innings in 12 starts, with 41 strikeouts while giving up seven home runs.
Hjelle, who at 6-foot-11 ties Jon Rausch (a pitcher for six teams from 2002-13) as the tallest player in MLB history, has appeared in a total of 19 Giants games over two seasons, posting a 3-3 record, 6.59 ERA, and 49 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. His best outing last year was a four-inning stint allowing one run to get the win against Colorado in September.
This assessment of Hjelle recently appeared in a Giants fan website, aroundthefoghorn.com: “San Francisco has used him in a bulk innings role, which can be tough for any pitcher, especially one who is looking to establish himself in the majors. The innings can be sporadic at times. In addition to this, he has been shuttled to and from Sacramento as well.” The article noted that Hjelle had an “encouraging spring training with added velocity to his four-seam fastball.”
Hjelle, also a basketball player at Mahtomedi, pitched at the the University of Kentucky for three seasons. He was Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore in 2017, and was drafted by the Giants in the second round in 2018. The sixth-year pro is married with two children.
