Sean Hjelle, the towering Mahtomedi graduate pitching in the San Francisco Giants chain, has been impressive in his first full pro season.
A 22-year-old starter is currently ranked the No. 6 prospect in the Giants organization by mlb.com. He was promoted from the Giants’ low Class A team in Augusta, GA, to high Class A in San Jose, CA, in early June.
At Augusta, Hjelle posted a 2.66 ERA in 40 2/3 innings with 44 strikeouts against just nine walks, prompting the call-up to San Jose. His won-lost record was 1-2.
At San Jose, his ERA is 2.54 in 67 1/3 innings, with 64 strikeouts against 17 walks. In his home debut for San Jose on June 6, he threw six innings, allowing one run, in a 4-2 win over Modesto. Last Wednesday, Hjelle fired six shutout innings in a 4-0 win over Visalia. His record is 4-5.
Hjelle, who at 6-foot-11 would be the tallest player in major league history if he gets there, was drafted by the Giants in the second round in 2018 after three strong seasons with the University of Kentucky. He was Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year his sophomore season with Kentucky.
In the the rookie league short season last year with Salem-Keizer, OR, he struggled at times with a 5.06 ERA in 21 1/3 innings. However, his strikeout/walk ratio of 22/4 was strong from the start.
FanGraphs, a baseball statistics and analysis web site, praised Hjelle for his “graceful and fluid” motion, his consistency in repeating his delivery, and his surprising agility (considering his size) on fielding bunts and covering first base.
FanGraphs also noted that Hjelle’s fast ball is not overpowering (low-90’s) but is tougher to hit because of the unusually steep angle. One sportswriter seconded that, noticing that Hjelle has success “using his extreme down hill angle to rack up grounders.”
Hjelle also played basketball at Mahtomedi but baseball was his focus from an early age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.