Parker Fox, junior from Mahtomedi on the Northern State basketball team, was named to two All-America teams this season and is reported to be interested in playing his final season in Division I.
Fox, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 22.3 points and 9.9 rebounds, leading the Wolves to a 19-2 record, and was honored by both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Nearly 30 Division I teams from the six major conference have shown interest, including Minnesota, according to a Star-Tribune report on March 24. Fox told the Star-Tribune that he recently talked to new Gopher coach Ben Johnson, who expressed interest in signing him.
In the NCAA Tournament, Fox had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-65 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead, and 34 points and 12 rebounds in 91-86 loss to Northwest Missouri.
Another honor for Fox was being named Defensive Player of the Year for the Northern States Intercollegiate Conference.
At Mahtomedi, Fox averaged 22 points as a senior and led the Zephyrs to their first state trip since 1961.
