Mahtomedi’s Driscoll, Myhre named to MSHSL Hall of Fame

A pair or Mahtomedi gymnastics luminaries, Debbie Driscoll and Mindy Myhre, will enter the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame together, in a group of 12 inductees, the organization announced in a press release last week.
Driscoll, Mahtomedi gymnastics coach for 43 years, has made the Zephyrs a perennial power since the 1970’s with 10 state Class A championships, seven state all-around champions, and 42 state event titles. She has accumulated 36 conference championships and 28 section championships.
Myhre is the only gymnast in state history to capture four all-around championships, from 1991-94, plus nine other state golds in individual events, among 20 state medals counting silvers and bronzes. She anchored three Zephyr team state championships, then helped the Minnesota Gophers win a Big Ten crown. She currently lives in Stillwater.
“I am very excited to share this with Mindy,” Driscoll said. “Mindy was an amazing gymnast. It is difficult to win one state championship but Mindy was able to win four in a row.”
Driscoll is already a member of two state coaches’ Halls of Fame, along with the University of Minnesota Gymnastics Hall of Fame for lifetime service.
Driscoll and Myhre will be inducted Sunday, April 24, 2022 at a venue to be announced. Joe Mauer, former Minnesota Twins star from Cretin-Derham Hall, is in the group of inductees, as is Stillwater swimming coach Brian Luke.
— Bruce Strand
