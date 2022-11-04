The Mahtomedi Zephyrs earned their school’s first-ever trip to the state volleyball tournament in Thursday evening, turning back St. Paul Como Park in the Section 4AAA championship match.
Mahtomedi, playing at home, was knocked back on their heels in the first game, losing 25-19. However, the top-seeded Zephyrs found their groove and won the next three 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.
Details and photos will be added to this report.
The Zephyrs, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, take a 25-4 record into the state tournament starting Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Como Park finished 17-9, including a five-game loss to Mahtomedi in the second match of the season. The No. 3 seeded Cougars beat No. 2 Hill-Murray in the semifinals.
Also qualifying for the state tournament Thursday were No. 1 ranked Marshall, DeLaSalle, Monticello, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and Detroit Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.