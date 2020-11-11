The Mahtomedi Zephyrs had a last-minute change of opponents for Saturday’s game and wound up in Buffalo, where they pulled out a 20-19 win.
Their scheduled conference home game against North St. Paul was called off due to a COVID-19 positive test at North.
“We found out at about 1 p.m. on Friday,” coach Dave Muetzel said. “That’s happened to a lot of teams but we were more fortunate than most in finding another team in the same situation.”
Buffalo’s game against St. Francis had also been called off, and the Buffalo and Mahtomedi activities directors quickly arranged a game. That’s happened with several schools this season but not everyone has lined up replacement games.
“We have been fortunate to play all five weeks,” Muetzel said. His school’s boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball teams have had games canceled.
Mahtomedi is 4-1 and Buffalo 0-5 after the Zephyrs won with a late scoring drive.
Johnny DeVore hurled three touchdown passes — from three yards to Jacob Wynia in the first quarter, 10 yards to Ethan Loss in the second quarter, and 12 yards to Jordan Hull with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter. The last one gave them the lead with Kyle Oswald’s kick.
DeVore, 6-4 senior quarterback, has 13 TD passes in five games. He threw just his second interception of the season and linebacker Isaiah Karels returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.
The Bison also had touchdown runs from Karels (11 yards) and Evan Soeffker (three yards).
Yardage was just about even as Mahtomedi had 115 yards rushing and 93 passing, and Buffalo had 121 rushing and 75 passing. Mahtomedi had two turnovers and Buffalo none.
DeVore completed nine of 22 passes. Dominick Livingston caught three for 35, Loss two for 26 and Hull two for 21. Hull carried 19 times for 80 yards and Tony Neubeck six for 38.
Leading tacklers for Mahtomedi were Ian Wilsey with 14, Neubeck 13, and Will Garry 12.
Mahtomedi is scheduled to close the six-game regular season hosting Tartan on Thursday, 6 p.m.
