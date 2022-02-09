Boys hockey: Mahtomedi blanks Breck 6-0
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs peppered the net with 49 shots and defeated Breck 6-0 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Brent Gulenchyn found the net twice, and Cory Bohmert, Cav Bruner, Jonny Grove, Noah Mogren one each for the Zephyrs. Ben Dardis stopped 23 shots by Breck (7-13). The Zephyrs are 11-10-1 overall, but 7-1 in Class 1A, and ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
Boys basketball: Mahtomedi downs Cadets 70-64
Mahtomedi turned back St. Thomas Academy 70-64 at home Tuesday evening, reversing an earlier loss to their conference rival. Owen Carlson pumped in 27 points for the Zephyrs (11-6). Javon Harvey was next with 17 and Cole Armitage added nine. Nathan Johnson sank 21 points and Isa El-Amin 15 for the Cadets (12-7).
Girls basketball: Mahtomedi tops Packers 81-63 for 10th in row
Mahtomedi rolled to its 10 straight win, 81-63 over South St. Paul, on the Packers court Tuesday evening. Sonya Potthoff tallied 22 points to lead the Zephyrs (14-6). Ella Kletti netted 13 points, Mya Wilson 11, Anna Green 11, and Savanna Stockness 10 as five Zephyrs hit double digits. Careline McLaughlin and Anna Skiwra led the Packers (5-16) with 12 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.