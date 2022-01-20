Boys basketball: Mahtomedi thumps Hastings 89-63
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs rolled to an 89-63 win over Hastings there on Wednesday evening. Owen Carlson tallied 27 points and Cole Armitage 17 for the Zephyrs (5-4), leading 12 players in the scoring column against the Raiders (1-12).
Girls basketball: Zephyrs romp over Hastings 91-56
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs erupted for a 91-56 win over a good Hastings team at home Wednesday evening. Thirteen players scored for the Zephyrs (9-6). Anna Greene notched 20 points and nine rebounds; Mya Wilson 17 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists; Zoie Centers 15 points, with 4-for-8 shooting on three’s; Sonya Potthoff 12 points and seven assists; and Ella Kletti 12 points. The Zephyrs made 26 steals and collected a total of 39 turnovers while giving up 19. Lilly Nuytten netted 23 points for Hastings (9-4).
Boy hockey: Mahtomedi drubs Two Rivers 10-2
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs fired off 61 shots and coasted to a 10-2 win over Two Rivers on Wednesday evening. Brent Gulenchyn netted three goals for the Zephyrs (8-7-1). David Wosfeld, Sean Doggett, Charlie Drage, Patrick Eagan, Nate Poganski, Cory Bohmert and Carson Marshall notched one goal each. William Carlen and Baz Schuehle scored for Two Rivers (8-8).
