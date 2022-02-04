Wrestling: Mahtomedi beats Highland, BSM, to finish duals 9-16
The Mahtomedi wrestlers closed their dual meet season with wins over St. Paul Highland Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Thursday evening at Highland Park. The Zephyrs finished 9-16 in duals. The will close the regular season with a tournament at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Saturday.
Mahtomedi 60, Highland Park 18
106: Aidan Carlson (M) pin Nicholas Xiong. 113: Samuel White (M) pin Dalha Ahmed. 120: Fabian Torres (HP) pin Lucas Monteiro. 126: Angel Moreno-Rodriquez (HP) won by forfeit. 132: Isaac Roberts (HP) pin Miles Poppelman. 138: Alex Lavalle (M) pin Kevin Moua. 145: Evan McGuire (M) pin Leonardo Vazquez-Rojas. 152: Double forfeit. 160: Hayden Schaefer (M) pin Salvedor Torres. 170: Jonathan Harvey (M) pin Carter Nickelson-Sinclair. 182: Billy Arlandson (M) pin Jalaisa Geleto. 195: Emmet Poppelman (M) won by forfeit. 220: JP Johnson (M) pin Augustus Mastrud. 285: Max Rice (M) pin Armanod Carroll
Mahtomedi 48, Benilde St. Margaret’s 18
106: Jacob Redden (B) won by forfeit. 113: Samuel White (M) won by forfeit. 120: Chris Redden (B) pin Lucas Monteiro 3:26. 126: Double forfeit. 132: Matthew Litchy (B) pin Miles Poppelman 1:16. 138: Alex Lavalle (M) pin Jack Brakken 1:22. 145: Double forfeit. 152: Evan McGuire (M) pin Dontrell Daniels 2:32. 160: Hayden Schaefer (M) dec Jon Gettel 11-8. 170: Jonathan Harvey (M) dec Bryce Commerford 18-11. 182: Billy Arlandson (M) pin Ernest Kinanga :45. 195: Emmet Poppelman (M) won by forfeit. 220: JP Johnson (M) won by forfeit. 285: Max Rice (M) pin 1:36
Boys hockey: Mahtomedi rallies twice to beat Eden Prairie 4-3
Charlie Drage delivered the game-winner as Mahtomedi pulled out a 4-3 win over Eden Prairie on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center.
Mahtomedi (10-9) trailed 3-2 after two periods. Cory Bohmert knotted the score with a goal at 9:18 of the third, assisted by Drage and Sam Harris. Drage gave the Zephyrs a 4-3 lead at 13:57, assisted by David Wolsfeld.
Eden Prairie (12-8) led 2-0 on goals by Jake Luloff and Phil Feinberg. Mahtomedi caught up with Carter Haycraft and Nick Beiersdorf scoring in the second period but Teddy Townsend regained a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.
Mahtomedi had a 36-32 edge in shots. Ben Dardis made 29 saves.
