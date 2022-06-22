McKenna

McKenna Cunnington tallied 39 goals for the Zephyrs

 Bruce Strand

Mahtomedi’s top two scorers were named to the all-Metro East and all-Section 4 teams. McKenna Cunnington, junior midfielder, scored 55 of the team’s 126 goals and assisted on 15. Evi Cegielski, sophomore mid, tallied 31 goals and three assists. Two freshmen got honorable mentions: Reese Sanger, attacker, who had 12 goals and 12 assists, and Addie Demars, goalie, who had a .543 save percentage. The Zephyrs posted a 7-8 record overall and 2-3 in conference

