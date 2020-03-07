Mahtomedi captured the state Class A hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Hermantown on an overtime thriller Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Colin Hagstrom delivered the overtime game-winner, off a perfect pass from J.D. Metz and sophomore goalie Ben Dardis made 40 saves as the Zephyrs conquered a team that beat them 9-2 in the regular season.
“I got a pass from Metzie and cut to the middle and it went in. Unbelievable. It still doesn’t seem real,” said Hagstrom about this gold-medal-winning goal 2:44 into overtime.
Hermantown scored with 21 seconds left in regular to force overtime. The Hawks outshot the Zephyrs 42-12 in the game and 23-3 in the third period, and they got the tying goal as Dardis was knocked on his backside in a scrum at the net and Aaron Pionk poked the puck past him.
“The amazing thing about this team is that they weren’t down after that,” said coach Jeff Poeschl about the three-minute gap between regular and OT. “It was just let’s get after it and get another goal.”
Mahtomedi was playing in its 12th state tournament but first championship game. Hermantown was playing in its 15th state tournament and 11th championship game, of which they’ve won three.
“I don’t know what more we could have done,” said Hermantown coach xxxx about his team’s relentless pressure on the Zephyr net. “That kid played out of his mind ... It was a clinic of how to play goalie. He was never out of position.”
Poeschl, along with praying his sophomore goalie, credited his whole squad for “following our game plan to a T” in dealing with a team that is much faster than they are by preventing odd-man rushes and second shots.
The Zephyrs first two goals came on power plays.
Metz drilled a long slap shot at 6:19 of the first period that glanced off a Hawk defenseman and into the net. Nikolai Dulak and Ethan Peterson assisted.
Peterson scored 1:47 into the second period with a perfect feed from Metz who swooped behind the goal and hit his teammate in front of the net. Hagstrom also assisted.
Hermantown cut Mahtomedi’s lead in half as Drew Sams (17) connected on a slap shot at 11:41 of the second — very similar to Metz’s goal as he launched from the top of the circle with the puck deflecting off Metz himself and past Dardis.
More coverage of the state championship will be posted overnight.
