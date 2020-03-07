(Contains additional details and interviews from initial posting)
Mahtomedi captured the state Class A hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Hermantown in an overtime thriller Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Colin Hagstrom delivered the game-winner, J.D. Metz scored the first goal and assisted on the other two, and sophomore goalie Ben Dardis made 40 saves, as the Zephyrs conquered a team that beat them 9-2 in the regular season.
“I got a pass from Metzie and cut to the middle and it went in. Unbelievable. It still doesn’t seem real,” said Hagstrom about this gold-medal-winning goal 2:44 into overtime.
Metz carried the puck into the corner, took a quick look to his right and made a backward pass that found Hagstrom on a beeline toward the net. Hagstrom drove the puck into the upper right corner of the net and Mahtomedi deliriously celebrated its first hockey championship.
Hermantown had scored with 21 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Hawks outshot the Zephyrs 23-3 in the third period with Dardis foiling shot after shot. They finally got the equalizer as Dardis was knocked on his backside in a scrum at the net and Aaron Pionk poked the puck past him. Officials reviewed to see if there was goalie interference and ruled the goal was clean.
“The amazing thing about this team is that they weren’t down after that,” said coach Jeff Poeschl about the three-minute gap between regular and OT. “It was just let’s get after it and get another goal.”
“We were definitely stunned to give up a goal with 21 seconds left,” said Metz, “but we knew if we stuck with the game plan we could do it.”
Mahtomedi was playing in its 12th state tournament but first championship game. Hermantown was playing in its 15th state tournament and 11th championship game, of which they’ve won three.
“I don’t know what more we could have done,” said Hermantown coach Patrick Andrew about his team’s relentless pressure on the Zephyr net. “That kid played out of his mind ... It was a clinic of how to play goalie. He was never out of position.”
The Zephyrs (23-8) amazingly won a championship game in which they were outshot 42 to 12 by Hermantown (23-4-4). The Hawks racehorse offense is led by Mr. Hockey finalist Blake Biondi (47 goals, 48 assists) and Zach Kilen (27 and 35). Mahtomedi got a good look at it on Dec. 21 when the Hawks got nine goals from seven players against them in Hermantown.
“We were not going to be able to go toe-to-toe with a team like Hermantown,” Poeschl said. “We were not going to come out on top in a track meet with them. But our game plan was to take time and space away from them, and eliminate the odd-man rush, and I don’t remember them having a single odd-man rush. When they did get a shot, that gentleman over there squared to the puck and made the save.”
The coach added that the shot count looks less lopsided when you consider that most of the Zephyrs’ dozen shots were quality chances while the Zephyr defenders were able to keep the Hawks shooting from the outside and were covering the rebounds. “And Ben is going to make that first save,” he said, “100 percent of the time.”
Hermantown’s Bionda agreed: “Their goalie played great and we could not beat him. And one shot won the game.”
Mahtomedi’s first two goals came on power plays.
Metz drilled a long slap shot at 6:19 of the first period that glanced off a Hawk defenseman and into the net. Nikolai Dulak and Ethan Peterson assisted.
Peterson scored 1:47 into the second period with a quick shot off another perfect feed from Metz, who swooped behind the goal and steered the puck to his teammate in front of the goalie. That came after Hermantown’s fourth penalty, for tripping. Hagstrom also assisted.
Hermantown cut Mahtomedi’s lead in half as Drew Sams connected on a slap shot at 11:41 of the second period. Sams’ goal was similar to Metz’s goal. He launched from the top of the circle with the puck deflecting off Metz himself and past Dardis.
Metz, involved with two deflected goals, said, “I believe my shot hit one of their guys and went over the goalie and into the net. That one off me, that definitely hurt our team, but after the second period we figured we tied that period and we have to win the third period.”
Asked to assess why this team was the one that went all the way, among 12 Zephyr state entrants, Poeschl talked about family.
“My goal before each season is for them to feel like a family, have that element of care and compassion and heart and commitment to each other. They may not always get along but have each other’s backs, like a family. It doesn’t always work out that way. I’ve had some ‘dysfunctional families,’ too, in my 27 years. But this group has bought in all year.:
Heart was a big factor, too, exemplified by the number of blocks shots against Hermantown. “It’s hard work,” he said, “to play defense the whole game against a team like Hermantown. They were willing to pay the price and do what was needed.”
Hockey is the ninth sport in which Mahtomedi has won a state championship, along with football, baseball, boys track, girls tennis, gymnastics, girls soccer, boys golf, and girls golf. This is Mahtomedi’s second state team title of the year as the girls soccer won its third in a row.
