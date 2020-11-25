Five new members of the Mahtomedi Zephyrs Sports Hall of Fame have been announced by director Debbie Driscoll.
Plans are to formally introduce this five some at the 2021 homecoming football game along with the 2021 class, said Driscoll. Due to the pandemic, the usual homecoming introduction was not possible this year.
The new members are:
Laura (May) Drengson (2007)
Laura (May) Drengson is Mahtomedi girls hockey’s all-time scoring leader and was the first Zephyr athlete to earn a scholarship to the Minnesota Gophers, for whom she played four seasons. Drengson tallied 127 goals and 87 assists for the Zephyrs, was all-conference four times, and was one of the final top 10 for Ms. Hockey. She was also a three-time state qualifier and all-conference golfer for the Zephyrs. She is a facilitator at Prepare Enrich in St. Paul.
Kristin Driscoll (2001)
Kristin Driscoll was one of the leaders on three Zephyr state-qualifying gymnastics teams including the 1999 third-place team. She earned six individual section titles and placed fifth on floor at state in 2000. Driscoll collected four letters in track and three each in gymnastics and tennis. At Hamline, she qualified for Division 3 nationals four times, and took 10th in floor in 2004. Driscoll is an account manager for Sports Engine and has been assistant gymnastics coach under her mother, Debbie, since 2005, receiving three state assistant coach of the year awards. She was also a track assistant coach from 2006-12.
Ben Sobieski (1997)
Ben Sobieski was a Parade All-American football lineman as a senior and a three-year starter for the Zephyrs. He played offensive line for University of Iowa and helped the Hawkeyes earn a Big Ten co-championship as a senior in 2002. A fifth-round draft pick by Buffalo despite an injury-riddled college career, he had three seasons with the Bills and one with San Francisco in his final season, 2006. Sobieski was state champion in both shot put and discus in 1997 after medaling in both as a sophomore and junior. He was conference champ four times in both. He played defenseman in hockey. Sobieski and his wife own Heritage Embroidery and Design in Stillwater.
Michael Greeder (1975)
Michael Greeder had a long hockey career including three seasons on the Zephyrs where he was all-conference twice. Greeder, who passed away in 2005, played two college seasons as a defenseman for Gustavus Adolphus and two for the Minnesota Gophers, where he was a member of their 1979 national champion team. He played professionally in three minor leagues (AHL, CHL, and IHL) and helped Toledo, Ohio, win an IHL championship. After his playing days he coached high school hockey in Toledo for 15 years, earning numerous championships and coaching awards.
Fred Harris (1998)
Fred Harris excelled at running back with over 2,600 yards rushing and over 600 receiving for the Zephyrs, earning all-conference and all-state honors as a junior and senior, and conference MVP as a senior. He played three seasons at Duke, starting at defensive back and special teams. In track, Harris helped the Zephyrs capture two state championships in true-team and one in the MSHSL state meet. He was all-conference four times and ran on a state champion 4x100 team. He lettered three years in basketball and was captain in all three sports. Harris lives in Chaska. He is sales director for Legrand, and officiates high school football games.
— Submitted
