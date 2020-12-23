Austin Luecke, White Bear Lake athlete who qualified for the World Axe Throwing Championships, reports he had a good meet.
“The tournament went quite well, as I placed 13th in Big Axe and 33rd in Hatchet, although I didn't make it onto ESPN,” said Luecke, 25, about the competition in Atlanta Dec. 4-6.
Luecke, five-time league champion at the Big Axe club in Minneapolis, qualified by ranking in the 128 in the world for Standard Axe and top 64 in Big Axe. He was recently featured in the Press as one of the top metro throwers in this growing sport.
Luecke was disappointed to have a poor opening round in Big Axe that dropped him into the B bracket, but came back strong.
“I normally throw big axe without stepping, and threw so bad my first match that I changed my throw on the fly, and started stepping into my throws — and managed to win the next four matches.”
Hoping to qualify for a 2021 pro league in hatchet, he didn’t place high enough, but is pursuing other avenues to qualify.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.