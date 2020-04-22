Long, hard quest landed Bear alum in US Olympic marathon trials

Margaret Ludick was pinching herself in late February. She was in Atlanta with all the country’s top marathoners, the culmination of a six-year quest to run in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“I was seeing all of my running idols walking around and I kept thinking. ‘How am I in the same race as them?’ It really toyed with my confidence.”
The 2003 graduate of White Bear Lake arrived in Atlanta two days before the Feb. 29 race and the athletes stayed in the same hotel.
At the same time, it was thrilling.
“I had made it to this race I had been dreaming about for much of my life.”
At the trials, she placed 200th of 350 women with a time or 2:48:48.
Ludick said she was happy just to finish because the course was “brutal” with lots of hills while hard winds buffeted the runners, too. “I felt like I was running strong for the first 20 miles, but then I just ran out of gas for the last 10K.” It was a blast to have “so many fans out there screaming their heads off” including a bunch of friends and relatives.
Ludick qualified for the Olympic trials by running the race of her life on Dec. 8 at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, beating her personal best by nine minutes with a time of 2:41:31, placing 17th of 3,259 women and first for age 30-34.
“Going into this race, my mental game was on point,” she said. “It was like I knew I was going to qualify even before the gun went off. I had this confidence in me and felt it in my bones that I would qualify that day.”
She took full advantage of three male runners serving as pacers for women shooting to beat 2:45. “I started behind them, caught up to them at the mid-point and then ran like hell so they wouldn’t pass me.”
Ludick, 35, is a Provider Physician Recruitment Specialist at MHealth Fairview. She and husband Mike and two kitties live in Roseville.
She was Margaret Landberg when she helped the White Bear Lake cross country team reach state her junior and senior years, and placed 40th and 77th individually at state. In track, she placed ninth at state in the 3200 as a freshman and ninth in the 1600 as a sophomore. (Top nine are all-state).
Ludick became a stronger runner as she got older, starting at University of North Dakota, where she was cross country captain and helped them reach nationals in 2004 and 2006. In track, her highlight was winning the 3200 meters at the North Central Conference indoor meet in 2006.
Lucick has run 11 marathons, including one overseas (Berlin). She placed second in the 2015 Fargo Marathon in 2:57, second in the 2018 Wineglass Marathon in New York State in 2:50, and won the 2011 Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon at St. Joseph in 3:05. Another highlight was placing second in the 2013 Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon in 1:18 in Duluth.
When she ran a 2:55 at Philadelphia in 2013, she got the idea to shoot for the Olympic trials by chopping off another 10 minutes.
“It took me six years to do it. There were many low moments along the way and points where I felt like just running for fun instead of chasing this dream.”
She had to take two years off (spanning 2014-16) due to injuries. After foot surgery for a stress fracture, she got started again on her own. But in 2018 she joined the Mile to Marathon training group, coached by Ron Hyland, which proved to very beneficial. It was like “being on a college team again,” she said, with members cheering each other on.
Ludick credited her husband, family, friends, coach, teammates and co-workers for “100 percent” support through the many sacrifice she had to make.
Would she do it again?
“If they have the same format for the 2024 Olympic Trials, you betcha that I am going to go for it!”
