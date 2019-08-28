White Bear Lake Baseball Association’s 13U Orange team was champion of the Minnesota Youth Athletics Services (MYAS) state tournament, Aug. 2-3-4 in Ham Lake.
Orange was 6-0 in the tournament and 15-2-2 for the season.
In the semifinals, Orange nipped Armstrong Cooper 14-13 with Jimmy Bergman delivering a two-run single in the last of the seventh. The base paths were busy as Orange had 11 hits and stole 19 bases, while Cooper had 13 hits and 18 steals.
In the finals, Orange beat Rogers 16-10. They socked three home runs — two by Sam Ganyaw and one by Kris Anderson — among 15 hits, and swiped 16 bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.