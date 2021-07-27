Local skater is NHL first-round draft pick

Chaz Lucius, teen hockey prodigy from Grant, was a first-round pick in the National Hockey League draft Friday, and the first Minnesotan chosen.
The Winnipeg Jets used the 18th pick to take Lucius, a Minnesota Gophers recruit who has played for the USA National Team Development Program in Michigan for two years.
"The moment was really special — sharing it with my family and being here with USA Hockey, who has helped me along the way," said Lucius in an article on the Jets website. "I'm glad I'm a Winnipeg Jet now, and I'm really fortunate that they drafted me."
Lucius, who missed almost a year of hockey with a knee injury and got back in action in January, notched 13 goals and five assists in 12 games with the NTDP in the 2020-21 season. He is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, right-handed center with a quick release.
The NHL drafts players only once, when they are 18, so the Jets will have the rights to Lucius when he opts to turn pro. He will play for the Gophers this fall, four years after he and his brother Cruz, then 14 and 13, both committed to the “U,” a big story at the time.
The Gophers courted Lucius after a sensational Tier I 15-and-under season when he racked up 39 goals and 23 assists in 13 games. Gophers coach Bob Motzko told KSTP-TV, after the draft, that Lucius is “a true offensive producer and one of the most gifted goal scorers in the world … It will be very exciting to watch Chaz grow in a Gopher uniform.”
The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau had Lucius ranked 12th among prospects prior to the draft.
Lucius is currently competing at the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase. He won a gold medal at the 2019 U-17 Four Nations Tournament and a silver medal at the 2019 World Under-17 Challenge.
The trajectory of his career was interrupted when he was hit by a puck in the left knee at age 16, causing pain that he played with until last summer. It was diagnosed that he had a bone lesion caused by an injury to the growth plate in that knee. After arthroscopic surgery last August, he spent six weeks in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, and had 44 two-hour therapy sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
But he gritted it out, recovered, and in his first game back
last February, scored twice in a 5-4 victory.
Lucius is the oldest of three sons of Chuck and Tami Lucius of Grant. The couple founded Gentry Academy, a private school in Vadnais Heights, in 2014. The school’s offerings include a high-powered hockey program; the Stars boys were Class A champions this year and the girls were runner-up.
The Lucius boys have not played there. Cruz also plays with NTDP and is expected to be a high draft choice next year.
Winnipeg is the NHL team closest to home other than the Minnesota Wild, so it will be a relatively short trip for family to see him play home games, and the Jets play twice a year at the Wild’s Xcel Energy Center.
"(Winnipeg) is close to home for me, so that's a plus for sure," Lucius said in the Jets website article. "It's a really fun team to watch, fast-paced, there is a really bright future for the Winnipeg Jets and I'm just happy to be part of it at this point."
