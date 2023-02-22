Lily

Lily Pederson savors the moment after her uneven bars perfect score.

 Submitted

Lily Pederson, White Bear Lake gymnast, scored the first perfect 10 ever recorded for a Level 10 gymnast in Minnesota on Saturday in the uneven parallel bars event.

The gymnast was was “over the moon excited,” to see the “10” appear on the scoreboard, said her mother, Monica. “This has been a goal of hers for a very long time.”

