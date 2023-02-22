Lily Pederson, White Bear Lake gymnast, scored the first perfect 10 ever recorded for a Level 10 gymnast in Minnesota on Saturday in the uneven parallel bars event.
The gymnast was was “over the moon excited,” to see the “10” appear on the scoreboard, said her mother, Monica. “This has been a goal of hers for a very long time.”
Pederson, who committed to University Oklahoma last summer, she hit every element of of her bars route flawlessly while competing in the Twisted Moose Meet at Minneapolis Convention Center.
“To achieve a perfect score on bars,” Monica explained, in reporting the feat to the Press, “you must hit all handstands at 90 degrees, legs together, toes pointed and stick your landing.”
Pederson’s release moves are a Maloney to a Pak Salto. Her dismount is a double layout.
The White Bear Lake junior, 16, said she didn’t realize it was possible to score 10 in Minnesota and it felt like “I had just accomplished the impossible.”
She added, "I was just so happy. I was having a hard week at practice prior to the meet, and seeing that 10.0 score come up made me realize all the hard work was worth it.”
A member of the Flips club based in White Bear Lake, Pederson won bars, vault and floor and placed third on beam in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.