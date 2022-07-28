Austin Luecke of White Bear Lake recently placed third/fourth in the US Open for the World Axe Throwing League and was seen in a taped showing on ESPN2 this past Sunday.
Luecke, who qualified by placing in the top 24 in the same event in 2021, won his first five matches in competiton at the Big Axe Club at the Minneapolis City Center on Sunday, July 17.
“That’s what got me on ESPN,” said Luecke. He was one of the final four from a field of 64 and ESPN2 was filming the semifinals and finals. Luecke then lost his semifinal to a Wisconsin athlete on ESPN2.
“I was actually pretty surprised to do this well,” said Luecke, whose previous best finish was 11th in 2020.
That’s because he was laid up for two months in mid-winter due to rib injuries and a concussion suffered in a snowboarding accident. He got back into league action in mid-April.
“My throwing style changed a lot, due to lingering concussion symptoms,” said Luecke, who throws an axe with a 24-inch handle, 2 1/2 pound head weight and 3 1/2 pound overall weight.
Luecke, who was in football and track at White Bear Lake, is a manufacturing engineer for Boston Scientific. He has been throwing four 4 1/2 years.
Luecke made his own axe handle (see photo) “which got a lot of attention, too,” he said. He wood-carved, dyed, painted and wood-burned it. The head, meanwhile, was ground and modified by Jason Kraus, owner of Northstar Forge.
