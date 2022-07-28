axe man

Austin Luecke, who designed and made his axe handle, reached the final four among 64 throwers at the US Open.

 Submitted

Austin Luecke of White Bear Lake recently placed third/fourth in the US Open for the World Axe Throwing League and was seen in a taped showing on ESPN2 this past Sunday.

Luecke, who qualified by placing in the top 24 in the same event in 2021, won his first five matches in competiton at the Big Axe Club at the Minneapolis City Center on Sunday, July 17.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.