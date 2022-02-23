Giorgia Birkeland, 19-year-old Team USA speed skater from White Bear Lake, turned in an encouraging performance in the Olympic Games in Beijing.
In the 16-lap mass start event, Birkeland was one of 17 skaters, among 28 entrants, to qualify for the finals, where she placed 12th on Saturday. She had advanced by placing sixth in her heat.
Birkeland — by far the youngest in the finals, where one was 21, one 23, and the rest 25 to 31 — attended Mahtomedi High School and grew up with Midway Speedskating Club in Roseville. She has lived and trained in Utah since high school.
Interviewed by the Star-Tribune, she commented, "To get through the semi was a good confidence booster, and to actually make [the finals] was really good. It meant a lot.'' She added, "After doing this one, the next mass start will be way easier. I’m really proud to represent the U.S.''
Hannah Brandt, the Vandals Heights native who helped Team USA win the women’s hockey gold medal four years ago, had to settle for a silver medal this time.
Team USA won four of six games but lost twice to Canada, by 3-2 in the gold medal game and 4-2 in the preliminary round.
In 2018 in South Korea, the USA beat Canada in the gold medal game. One or the other wins every international tournament.
Brandt, who starred for Hill-Murray and the Minnesota Gophers, made three assists in the six games. She had a chance to score the first goal in the finals but her shot hit the post.
White Bear Lake dentist Tara Peterson was one of six members of the USA women’s curling team, which won its first three games but finished 4-5 in round robin play and did not medal. Peterson and her sister Tabitha, the team skipper, are natives of Burnsville.
