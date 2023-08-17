Summer is nearing its end, which many Minnesotans regard wistfully, but in the football coaching fraternity, it’s time to get fired up. “I am itching to go,” acknowledged Dustin Holman late last week.
Holman is the veteran defensive coordinator for the White Bear Lake Bears, who, like all 210 football teams in the state, started practice Monday.
Head coach Ryan Bartlett depends heavily on Holman, giving him much of the credit for solid seasons the last two years, 7-3 in 2022 and 6-3 in 2021, ending a string of losing seasons.
“Dustin has a relentless work ethic, a strong desire to keep getting better, a lot of hunger,” said Bartlett, who’s had Holman on the staff since arriving in 2012. “The kids love him. He holds them to high standards, and he gets the most out of them.”
The head coach added, “I know the defense, too, of course, but Dustin makes all the calls on Friday nights.”
The Bears defense last year didn’t give up a touchdown at home until the playoff opener, a 28-23 win over Anoka. In the second round of playoffs, things went south after the Bear quarterback was injured and they lost 30-0 to Lakeville South as an Iowa State-bound wideout made several spectacular catches. But it was a good season, including shutouts against Totino-Grace and Osseo, the latter especially satisfying, Holman said, because the Orioles had several big college prospects on the line.
Asked how a defensive unit is constructed, Holman, a former Bear captain himself, said it’s a huge team effort, starting with “lots of guys teaching the basics” at the levels leading up to varsity. “The kids need to know how to tackle, block destruction, and ball destruction: creating turnovers.”
At the varsity level, it’s a matter of installing tactics and mindsets under “the big umbrella,” meaning the team’s defensive philosophy, which in the Bears’ case centers on one word: chaos.
“We want to create chaos by pressuring the backfield,” Holman explained. “We do not sit back. We blitz five guys every play. We want to force offense to accelerate their thinking. Then we can take advantage of possible bad decisions they make. We want to get the other team ‘behind the sticks’ — negative yards. A lot of teams sit in the offense’s gaps and try to funnel them where they can make a play. We blitz into the gaps and always try to get into their backfield.”
This can be “a fragile system,” he said, vulnerable to giving up big plays. “But we always hope to make more plays that go in our direction.”
One opposing quarterback in 2022 difficult to rein in was Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski, a walk-on with the Gophers this year. “Max was so fast and able to get rid of the ball so quickly,” Holman said. “But that was a great high school football game, before a huge crowd. Really fun.” Bear QB Gavin Knutson had a big game, too, but the Ponies got the last TD and won 35-28.
The defensive staff (which includes his brother Adam) loves challenges like Shikenjanski, Holman said, and they have their work cut out of them again this year, facing four more Division I bound QB’s, against Woodbury, Minnetonka, East Ridge and Stillwater again as their ancient rival picked up a talented transfer student.
Holman was a defensive end for the Bears in 2006 and 2007 under the late Bob Jackson, both good seasons that ended in close section finals losses, to Roseville and Mounds View. His senior year, they upset Irondale, with Holman recovering a fumble at the Bears’ 10 in the final minute as Irondale was about to take the lead. “Ironically, Ryan was Irondale’s offensive coordinator then,” said Holman, adding, with a chuckle, “When he came here, I told him I was the guy who recovered that fumble.”
Also in basketball and track (shot put and discus) with the Bears, Holman did not play college football, but got back into the game when he was a college sophomore and Jackson asked him to coach the defensive line. “I found out that I loved working with kids,” said Holman, “and switched my major to teaching.”
This is Holman’s 14th year on the staff, and he’s run the defense since 2017. A Concordia-St. Paul graduate, he teaches various health classes and physical education. His wife Kristie is also on the faculty, teaching Spanish. It’s a rewarding job, Holman said, especially in the fall, as he sees football as a vehicle for life lessons
“Football is a really tough, demanding sport that requires a lot of sacrifice and selflessness for the benefit of the larger group,” he said. Kids must be willing to work all week to help prepare teammates for the game, even if they aren't going to play. “That demands mental toughness and caring about something and someone beyond themselves. The game really exposes your mental and emotional strength.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.