dustin

Dustin Holman patrolled the sidelines watching over his Bears defensive unit during the playoffs last season.

 Brennan Schachtner

Summer is nearing its end, which many Minnesotans regard wistfully, but in the football coaching fraternity, it’s time to get fired up. “I am itching to go,” acknowledged Dustin Holman late last week.

Holman is the veteran defensive coordinator for the White Bear Lake Bears, who, like all 210 football teams in the state, started practice Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.