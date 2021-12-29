Leather & Laces places 1st at Maplewood Synchro Classic

The Northern Fusion Leather & Laces adult synchronized skating team is gearing up for its largest competition of the season at the end of January. The team took first place at its first competition of the season at the Maplewood Synchro Classic at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The team currently has 12 skaters, but only 10 were able to compete.
Leather & Laces practices at the Vadnais Heights Sports Center and is coached by Andrea Hall. Team members range in age from 19 to 33. This year the team skates to a “Hunger Games” medley. Leather & Laces is currently the only registered adult team in its division (open adult) in Minnesota.
The team will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan Jan. 27-29 for the 2022 Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships where it will compete against several teams across the Midwest. For more information about Leather & Laces visit facebook.com/LeatherLacesAdultSynchroTeam.
