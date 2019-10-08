Jonathan Keller, former Centennial athlete, placed in the top one percent at the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday. Keller, 24, finished 43rd among 3,962 men in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 59 seconds. Previously, he ran last year’s TCM in 2:42:49, and the London Marathon in 2:30:07. Following is a list of Quad News Area runners in the TCM.
CIRCLE PINES
Linda Evert, 49, 4:24:38
Jacob Farrington, 27, 5:05:33
Anna Golv, 30, 5:11:50
Jonathan Keller, 24, 2:42:59
Wayne Komarek, 59, 4:59:04
Kyle Morell, 38, 5:42:49
Brian Peterson, 43, 3:56:43
Shawn Schmidt, 46, 4:44:43
Jeff Sherman, 54, 5:14:03
LINO LAKES
Dillon Adams, 19, 4:28:53
Herb Byun, 74, 4:32:40
Amanda Case, 35, 4:11:20
Joel Case, 61, 5:06:41
Andrew Dinh, 34, 4:43:42
Nicki Frase, 39, 4:32:42
Noah Korva, 37, 4:35:54
Samuel Montivedas, 21, 3:54:27
Bethany Oberg, 30, 3:32:52
Chris Odegaard, 46, 4:01:26
Sue Orsello, 50, 5:00:34
Mark Podobinski, 38, 3:39:31
Goran Roknik, 42, 3:28:07
Orhan Soykan, 56, 5:36:4
Magdalena Werneke, 30, 5:34:35
Shane Werneke, 35, 5:34:34
Cody Wilde, 30, 3:28:40
Brandon Zaffke, 27, 5:45:31
LINDSTROM
Stefanie Anderson, 34, 4:35:14
Bret Christenson, 34, 4:41:00
Julie Meredith, 32, 4:19:30
Anthony Moylan, 43, 3:52:10
Nathan Wendland, 38, 5:54:01
