Janicki joins 1,000 points club with 39-point game

Jack Janicki joined White Bear Lake’s 1,000-point club while scoring 39 points to lead a 59-54 win over Andover on Dec. 30.
The 6-foot-4 junior guard shot 7-for-12 on three-pointers and 15-for-27 overall, plus 2-for-2 on free shots, in probably the best game of his stellar career.
“It was especially rewarding to do it in a Bears jersey playing alongside the guys I’ve grown up playing with,” said Janicki. “While reaching the milestone was nice, it was even better to get a close win against a pretty good team in Andover.”
The Bears trailed by as much as 18 points in the first half but overtook the Huskies in the second half when Janicki did the bulk of his scoring.
“Jack can put his team on his back,” said coach Greg Burke. “We’ve been playing him at point guard, but we are also posting him up for a change of pace.”
Janicki, who’s averaging 25 points, tied his career high. He had 39 against Stillwater as a sophomore.
A starter since ninth grade, Janicki is the eighth White Bear Lake boy to surpass 1,000 points. The record-holder is Jeff Halbert with 1,916 points in a career ending in 2002.
Janicki joins his mother as a four-digit scorer. Stacy (Fields) tallied 1,513 points for Mounds View and was named Miss Basketball.
Asked if he might break the family record, Janicki was diplomatic: “I don’t want to disrespect my mom, but I think it’s in reach! She scored over 1,500 career points, so I’d be in pretty good company.”
