The Mahtomedi tennis team had to give away two points due to injuries and lost to Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Prior Lake Tuesday, June 8.
“Not an easy way to lose, for sure,” Zephyr coach Aaron Freer said. “I thought we could overcome the injury default at 1-singles, but to overcome two ‘retires’ is a tall feat. We almost had it.”
The Zephyrs got a nice consolation as Dylan and Brandon Pham placed third in the state doubles tournament the next two days.
Mahtomedi defaulted at No. 1 singles due Will Lieberman’s ligament injury. He missed half the year with it, but played in the sectional. “Will gave it a go for a game, and just couldn’t put pressure on it to push off,” Freer said.
The team score was 3-3 with 2-singles still on the court. Taj Bhagra of Mayo had won the first set 6-1. Sam Rathmanner took the second set 6-4 and led 2-0 in the third, but started to severely cramp up.
“He tried pushing through a few more games but couldn’t place any weight on his left leg,” Freer lamented. “We had to retire the match, for his future and for safety concerns.”
The Zephyrs, in their first state tourney match since 2013, got wins from Brandon Pham and David Azcona at 3-4 singles. Seniors Adam Radabaugh and Sam Kalkman prevailed 7-5, 7-6 to give Mahtomedi a 3-2 lead. Mayo pulled back even at 1-doubles.
With no consolation round this year, the Zephyrs finished 19-6. Mayo lost to Wayzata 6-1 in the semi-finals. Edina handed Mayo its first loss 4-3 in the finals.
The Pham brothers — normally, Brandon plays singles and Dylan plays doubles — beat Century’s Henry Kruse and Alec Sargent 6-1, 6-2; beat Wayzata’s Aaron Beduhn 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; lost to Edina’s eventual champions Otto Schreiner and Luke Westholder 6-3, 6-1; and beat Duluth East’s Ty Kruger and Dane Patten in the third place match 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.
“They have been a terrific addition to our team,” Freer said. “They are extremely smart players who have high first-ball percentages, meaning they don't give away many free points to their opponents, which is so key in doubles. Brandon can play incredible defense with his ability to read a play and knows when to really go for his groundstrokes. Dylan brings a tremendous serve, forehand and net play to the duo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.