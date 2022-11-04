Mahtomedi’s four-year run of state championships was snapped by Holy Angels on Friday as the Stars beat the Zephyrs 6-5 in a shootout after the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie for 100 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Holy Angels, which had lost to Mahtomedi in the semifinals in 2021 and 2018, finally overcame the Zephyrs mystique and captured its second state title, the other in 2003. They finished 20-2 with 15 shutouts, including four straight in the section and state tournament prior to the finals.
“I think pressure was off us, playing the four-time defending champions,” said Dave Marshak, Holy Angels coach. “Mahtomedi has an incredible program; year in and year out, they come up with college level talent.”
Mahtomedi, which had won 10 of 11 state championship games previously, finished 18-3. They won the state tournaments in 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2017, with no tournament held in 2020.
Marshak, who also lost to Mahtomedi in the 2008 finals, his second year coaching, said he always kids Mahtomedi coach Dave Wald, a good friend, “We’re going to get you one of these years,” at coaches meetings. Marshak added, “We had a slogan this year: ‘Slay the Dragon.’ That’s what we did, we slayed the dragon finally.”
“We are disappointed, of course,” said Wald. “But we have a lot to be proud of for this season, and hats off to Holy Angels.”
Wald assessed that after an anemic first half offensively, “We showed a lot of pride in the second half. The first 20 minutes of the second half were unbelievable.”
Holy Angels’ regulation goal came from its goalie, Chloe Sandness, on a free kick from midfield in the first half, perfectly placed, down the middle of the field, floating just under the bar. Mahtomedi goalie Stella Grabow got both hands the ball but it glanced off her fingertips and into the back of the net. That was no fluke; Sandness had two previous goals on free kicks.
“That’s every goalie’s dream,” Sandness grinned, “to score a goal — and to do it in the state championship.”
Mahtomedi had just one scoring opportunity in the half, when Katelyn Beulke, the Class 2A Miss Soccer with 28 goals, had a free kick from 25 yards in the 27th minute. Her line-drive kick skimmed off the top of the crossbar.
The Zephyrs came out strong in the second half and put some intense pressure on the goal at times.
“We all wanted this so so bad,” said Aysnlea Ulschmid, senior co-captain. “We reminded ourselves at halftime that this was all we’ve got left.”
“We had to work together and we needed to stay calm,” said Lily Lindquist, another team captain. Asked if there was a sense of urgency late in the game, she nodded, “Oh yes, for sure. Nobody wants to go to PK’s.”
Kaitlyn Moltzan scored for Mahtomedi in the 58th minute, burying a rebound shot, after a blast by Beulke was smothered by Sandness but the ball got away from her.
Mahtomedi almost scored off a corner kick from Lauren Coy in the 47th minute as the ball was batted around in the mouth of the goal. They had a flurry of action near the net in the 50th minute but the Stars prevented a shot.
Grabow stopped a hard on-one-on one shot in the 63rd minute. Holy Angels just missed wide on a close-range shot from the side in the 70th minute. The Zephyrs had a couple chances in the 73rd minute but Sandness made two saves in quick succession. Grabow left the net to smother another one-on-one opportunity by the Stars with 15 seconds left.
In the first overtime, Beulke got a nice pass from a teammate for an opportunity from eight yards but her header was just over the bar. Each goalie stopped a strong shot in the second OT, Grabow diving to her right, and Sandness getting in front of a bullet from the middle. Mahtomedi had a corner kick with 1:15 left and a free kick with :55 left but couldn’t capitalize.
In the shootout, Holy Angels made all six shots attempted, missing only when they had a chance to win with their fifth girl, but overshot the bar. Sandness had stopped Mahtomedi’s second shot.
When the second quintet of shooters came out for the second round, the Stars made their first two, and Mahtomedi saw its second attempt hit the crossbar, ending the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.