Mahtomedi’s four-year run of state championships was snapped by Holy Angels on Friday as the Stars beat the Zephyrs 6-5 in a shootout after the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie for 100 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Holy Angels, which had lost to Mahtomedi in the semifinals in 2021 and 2018, finally overcame the Zephyrs mystique and captured its second state title, the other in 2003. They finished 20-2 with 15 shutouts, including four straight in the section and state tournament prior to the finals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.