The Mahtomedi Zephyrs emerged as Metro East Conference baseball champions after winning four games in a four-day span last week — over North St. Paul 22-2 and 6-3 Monday, South St. Paul 12-2 Wednesday and Tartan 13-6 Thursday.
They lost lost to Rocori 2-1 Saturday in a non-conference game at St. John’s University to close the regular season.
The defending Class 3A state champions will take a 15-4 record into Section 4AAA starting May 31.
In the MEC, the Zephyrs finished 15-1, Hastings 13-2, St. Thomas Academy 13-4, Two Rivers 11-5, St. Thomas Academy 11-5, North St. Paul 5-9, Simley 5-9, Tartan 4-12, Hill-Murray 3-12, and South St. Paul 2-14.
At the request of White Bear Press, some action photos of the championship season were submitted and are displayed here. The were provided by the Hyde and Rollinger families.
