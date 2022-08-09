Hugo

The state 12U slow pitch champion Hugo Hurricanes.

 Submitted

The Hugo Hurricanes 12-and-under team placed first among seven teams in the USSSA Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament’s upper division on a hot, sunny July 6 in Burnsville. 

Hugo beat Minnetonka 21-6, Prior Lake 13-12, Golden Valley 11-10, lost to Golden Valley 5-3 and beat them 15-4 in the finale. Lily Peltier pitched all five games, allowing just six walks. Against Prior Lake, they won on last-inning homers by Abby Peltier and Ella Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.