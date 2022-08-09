The Hugo Hurricanes 12-and-under team placed first among seven teams in the USSSA Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament’s upper division on a hot, sunny July 6 in Burnsville.
Hugo beat Minnetonka 21-6, Prior Lake 13-12, Golden Valley 11-10, lost to Golden Valley 5-3 and beat them 15-4 in the finale. Lily Peltier pitched all five games, allowing just six walks. Against Prior Lake, they won on last-inning homers by Abby Peltier and Ella Smith.
Other members were Bailey Spicer, Amelia Fischer, Julia Dumroese, Sarah Dormouse, Anna Lindholm, Leila Conlan, Ashlan Sampson, Avery Anderson, Sophie Anderson, Monroe Hogan, Megan Becker, and Ellie Smith. Coaches are Tracy Peltier, her mother Judy Melham, Jeff Dumroese, and Mary Lindholm.
Coach Peltier commented: “I have won a few state tournaments in my life, but nothing beats coaching with my mom and putting first place medal around two of my daughters and a team I have loved coaching for so many years.”
This group, together since 2017, has won the league regular-season title four straight years and league playoffs three times. This year they second in the league playoffs.
