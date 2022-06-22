Four White Bear Lake softball players were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team and five were named all-section. The Bears were 22-5, won conference and Section 4AAAA championships, and placed fourth in the state.
All-conference picks are senior Jordyn Meyer (shortstop); juniors Chloe Barber (pitcher) and Annika Olsen (second base); and sophomore Heidi Barber (catcher). All-section picks are both Barbers, Meyer, Olsen, senior Steph Larson (pitcher) and freshman Maddie Belisle (outfield).
Getting honorable mentions were Belisle, junior Abby Taylor (first base) and senior Addie Bachmeier (outfield).
Chloe Barber was one of four pitchers named to the Star-Tribune all-metro first team. Meyer was named to the second team.
Barber had an 18-3 record with 12 shutouts, six no-hitters, a 1.04 earned-run-average, and 278 strikeouts in 148 innings. She batted .417 with 14 home runs and 42 runs-batted-in. She led the state in strikeouts, was second in homers, tied for fourth in RBI’s, and sixth in wins.
Meyer hit .333 with eight home runs, 20 runs and 26 RBI’s. Other regulars’ hitting stats: Heidi Barber (.347, one homer, 17 runs, 18 RBIs); Olsen (.338, 19 runs, 13 RBIs); Taylor (.328, one homer, eight RBIs); Belisle (.305, one homer, 16 runs); Bachmeier (.292, 16 runs); Clara Griebel (.276, 17 runs); and Larson (.229, 11 runs).
