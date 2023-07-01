Following are honors and leaders for Mahtomedi’s spring sports teams.
BASEBALL
Mahtomedi baseball had four all-conference players, three all-state tournament picks, three state all-star participants, and one all-stater following a 19-7, state runner-up season. Seth Nelson, senior pitcher/infielder, made the coaches’ all-state team and was team Most Outstanding Player. Nelson hit .429 with six homers and 35 RBI’s. He posted a 5-2 pitching record (1.84 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 38 innings). Named Class 3A all-tourney were Nelson, sophomore pitcher/center fielder Ethan Felling, and senior outfielder Jacob Johnson. All-Metro East players were Nelson, Johnson (.349, 22 runs, 16 RBI’s), senior catcher Sam Garry (.384, three homers, 17 RBI’s), and Felling (349, thee homers, 22 runs, 16 RBI’s, 5-2 record, 1.88 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 37.3 innings). Garry, Nelson and Johnson played in the all-star games, where Garry was runner-up in the Cambria Home Run Derby. Other pitchers were Tommy Muetzel (3-1, 1,75, 31.3 innings, 26 strikeouts) and Miles Morris (1-1, 3.98, 24.7 innings, 33 strikeouts). Also contributing were Max Strecker (.368, 18 runs), Nick Rollinger (.407, eight steals, 16 runs), Josh Donna (.345, two homers, 19 RBI’s, 17 runs), Carter Schmidtz (.364), Will Harris (.361), Ben Hyde (.349), Jack Erickson (.289, 18 runs) and Charlie Barre (.279, 18 RBI’s, 15 runs). Other team awards went to Strecker (top rookie), Johnson (most improved), Nelson (offensive player), Garry (defensive player, best teammate), and Barre (Zephyr award).
BOYS LACROSSE
Season awards are announced for the Mahtomedi team that finished 12-6 overall, 3-2 in conference, beat Stillwater for the Section 4 championship and went 0-2 at state. Senior goalie Tommy Peer, who stopped 67 percent of shots on goal, allowing just 5.12 goals per game, was named team MVP. Owen Tacheny, senior face-off specialist with an 80 percent success rate, was named second-team All-Metro (Star-Tribune) and second-team Coaches All-State. Making all-conference were junior midfielder Eric Granec, senior midfielder Nolan Dimitri, and junior defender Drew Marchant. Named all-section were Peer, Tacheny, senior midfielder Isaac Wendorff, and senior defender Jack Roerich. All-conference honorable mentions went to junior mid Eric Buttke and sophomore mid Oskar Magnuson, and sophomore defender Connor Gray.Roerich was all-state honorable mention.Scoring leaders were Wendorff (39 goals, eight assists, 47 points), Magnuson (20-23-43), Buttke (27-15-42), Dimitri (27-11-38) and Landon Kruse (11-16-27). Ground ball leaders were Tacheny with 83, Roerich 60, and Magnuson 43.
GIRLS LACROSSE
McKenna Cunnington, who finished her career with a school record 143 goals, is one of three Mahtomedi players named to the all-Metro East team. The Zephyrs were 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Named all-MEC were Cunnington, senior midfielder; Evi Cegielski, junior midfielder; and Addie Demars, sophomore goalie. Cunnington and Demars were also all-section first team and Cegielski second team. Getting MEC honorable mentions were junior Reagan Schrankler (defense) and sophomores Kimmy Ryan (defense) and Annie Tanner (midfield). Cunnington had 63 goals and 25 assists for 88 points, followed by Cegielski (49-11-60), freshman Brooklyn Kragness (16-13-29) and sophomore Reese Saenger (17-8-25).
TENNIS
Five members of Mahtomedi’s conference and section champion tennis team were named all-conference. They are juniors Sam Rathmanner, Jack Allaben and Aidan Wald, and sophomores Zach Burge and Brandon Pham. Honorable mentions went to junior Max Hendrickson and sophomore Luke Roettger. Rathmanner, who had a 31-4 record and placed third in the state in singles, was named team MVP. Allaben got the Zephyr Leadership Award. The Zephyrs were 8-0 in the Metro East Conference, won Section 4AA, and finished 20-7 overall after two 4-3 losses at state. Allaben and Pham played 2-3 singles in the regular lineup and were state runners-up in doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.