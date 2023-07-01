Following are season wrap-ups for the White Bear Lake spring sports teams.
SOFTBALL
White Bear Lake had four all-conference players and five on all-section after a 21-6 season in which they repeated as Section 4AAAA champion and placed fourth into state tournament. The Bears were14-4 in the Suburban East Conference. Senior pitcher Chloe Barber was a Star-Tribune all-metro first-team pick. Chloe and her sister, junior catcher Heidi Barber, were named to the coaches association all-state team. Getting all-SEC honors were the Barbers, senior shortstop Annika Olsen and senior third baseman Autumn Lund. Those four and Emma Larson, junior outfielder, made all-section. Chloe Barber pitched 165 innings with a 19-6 record, 267 strikeouts (leading the metro area) and a 0.93 earned-run-average. She hit .360 with nine homers and 29 RBI’s. Her final career totals included 45 wins, 14 no-hitters, 726 strikeouts, 34 home runs, 81 hits and a .401 batting average. Heidi Barber batted .558 (43-for-77, 10 doubles, three homers, one triple) with a .624 on-base-percentage, .817 slugging percentage and 22 RBI’s. Olsen hit .379 (seven doubles, two homers, one triple) and led with 25 runs. Larson batted .406 with 10 RBI’s. Lund hit .279 with four homers and 16 RBI’s. All-conference honorable mentions went to Larson, Maddy Belisle and Abby Taylor.
GIRLS LACROSSE
White Bear Lake’s junior-led lacrosse team that posted an 11-4 record had five players named to the all-Suburban East team. They are attackers Jaeda Jensen and Georgia Kodytek, midfielder Beverly Peterson, and defenders Quinn Denne and Bella Kuyava, all juniors. The Bear coaches were honored by Section 4, Colleen Cameron as coach of the year and Kassie Bartness as assistant of the year. Peterson, Jensen and Denne were all-section first team, while Kodytek, Kuyava, and junior goalie Mesa McElmury were all-section second team. SEC honorable mentions were McElmury, midfielder Zoe Timmons and attacker Julie Hendrickson, all juniors. Peterson and McElmury were team MVP’s. The Bears were 6-3 in the conference. Peterson led with 48 goals, and made nine assists, for 57 points, and led with 80 ground balls. Jensen had the most total points (37-25-62) and was second with 32 ground balls. Kodytek was third in points (32-17-49). Olivia Simpkins had 16 goals, Hendrickson 13 and Timmons 12. McElmury had a .446 save percentage and 8.00 goals-against-average.
BEAR TENNIS
White Bear Lake had five all-conference players after posting a 4-5 conference record and 7-8 overall. They are seniors Derrick Thomas (who had an 11-8 record), Travis Domschot (12-7), and Brock Moor (12-6), and sophomores Will Fleming (12-7) and Andrew Kolenich (13-6). Named team MVP was Kolenich. All-conference honorable mentions went to senior Grady Gallatin and sophomore Colton Knutson.
BASEBALL
White Bear Lake’s Kaden Johnson and Aiden Welch were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team after the Bears posted a 13-11 record including 10-8 in conference and 2-2 in the section. Johnson, senior left-fielder, was named team MVP, after hitting .440 with 33 hits, including three homers, a triple and nine doubles, also leading with 32 runs-batted-in and 24 runs. Welch, a senior pitcher andinfielder, got his third all-SEC honor (two in baseball, one in hockey). Getting honorable mentions were seniors Jack Setterlund and Kyle Gibson and sophomore Blake Eckerle. Also hitting over .300 were Kevin Zollinger (.391 with 25 hits and 13 RBI’s), Eckerle (.333 with 24 hits and 19 runs), Tyler Allshouse (.324 with 12 hits) and Gibson (.310 with 22 hits). Evan Newlander stole six bases and Johnson five. The main pitchers were Noah Jacka with 45.7 innings, 55 strikeouts, a 3-3 record and 3.30 ERA; Welch with 35.3 innings, 40 strikeouts, a 3-3 record and 4.30 ERA; and Roman Lachenmeyer with 22 innings, 16 strikeouts, a 3-1 record and 1.34 ERA.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mario Bailey headed the list of honors for the Bears, who were 9-6 overall and 7-2 in the Suburban East Conference for third place. Bailey, senior midfielder, was named to the Star-Tribune’s All-Metro first team, all-conference and all-section, after notching 38 goals and 25 assists for 63 points. He has committed to Rockhurst University. Also named all-SEC were junior attacker Devin Mueller, junior midfielder Preston West, and senior long-stick midfielder Dylan Christopherson. Other all-section honorees were Mueller, Christopherson, and senior defender Logan Baltzer. Conference honorable mentions went to seniors Bryce Johnson, Evan Vickstrom and Baltzer, and sophomores Finn Karni and Ben Lockwood. Other leading scorers were Mueller (35-19-54), Vickstrom (20-30-50),Lockwood (19-17-36) and West (19-16-35). Ground ball leaders were Bailey with 55, Karni 37, Christopherson 35, Mueller 29 and Griffin Ziccardi 26. Senior goalie Harrison Adams had a .568 save percentage and 6.80 goals-against-average. Bailey’s career totals were 76 goals and 47 assists. Mueller has 69 goals and 80 assists with a year left.
