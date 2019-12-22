Mahtomedi’s No. 4 ranked hockey team traveled to Hermantown to face the top-ranked squad Saturday and the Hawks showed why they are No. 1. Hermantown drilled four goals in the first period and defeated the Zephyrs 9-2. The Zepyhys got on the board in the third period with goals by Nikolai Dulak and Ryan Berglund. Hermantown outshot Mahtomedi 33-15 with eight players scoring, including Blake Biondi and Aaron Pionk with two each.
