Mahtomedi closed the regular season with a 4-0 win over Mounds View on Saturday evening at Sr. Croix Rec Center. The Zephyrs got two goals by Dylan Duckson and one each from Adam Johnson and Colin Hagstrom. Ben Dardis made 18 saves for the shutout. Johnson and JD Metz notched two assists each. The Zephyrs will enter sectionals 17-8 and ranked No. 6. They were 7-3-1 in the Metro East Conference for third place behind Hill-Murray (7-1-1) and St. Thomas Academy (8-2-1) among eight teams. Section 4A will start Friday.
