Mahtomedi rolled to a 7-1 win over Henry Sibley on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Nikolai Dulak and Cole Klingbell each knocked in two goals for the Zephyrs (9-3). Tony Neubeck, Ryan Berglund, and Adam Johnson notched a goal each. Johnson assisted on three goals and Ethan Peterson on two. Ben Dardis stopped 20 of 21 shots by Sibley (4-8).
