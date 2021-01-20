Mahtomedi notched three power play goals and defeated Henry Sibley/St. Paul 4-1 Tuesday evening on the road. After Victoria Nelson delivered the first goal of the game even strength, the Zephyrs (1-1) pulled away on power plays with Karen Miller, Sydney King and Abby Hanson scoring in the first, second and third periods. The Zephyrs were 3-for-7 with the advantage. Assisting for Mahtomedi goals were Erika Broten, Jayne Dimitri, Avrie Whitemore and Terah Skillings, respectively. The Zephyrs had a 40-15 shot advantage. Goalie Ella Heath had 14 saves, giving up a goal to Solvei Berg-Messerole.
