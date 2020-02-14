Mahtomedi girls hockey lost in the Section 4A semifinals to South St. Paul 2-1 on Tuesday evening, finishing the season with a 16-9-2 record. Karen Miller score for the Zephyrs in the friar period. The Packers (19-7-1), who outshot the Zephyrs 39-27, pulled even on a goal by Justin Rambaum in the second period and took the lead on Gabby Ogren’s goal at 12:21 of the third period. Zephyr goalie Lauren Hamme stopped 37 of 39 shots.

