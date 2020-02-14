Mahtomedi girls hockey lost in the Section 4A semifinals to South St. Paul 2-1 on Tuesday evening, finishing the season with a 16-9-2 record. Karen Miller score for the Zephyrs in the friar period. The Packers (19-7-1), who outshot the Zephyrs 39-27, pulled even on a goal by Justin Rambaum in the second period and took the lead on Gabby Ogren’s goal at 12:21 of the third period. Zephyr goalie Lauren Hamme stopped 37 of 39 shots.
Hockey: Zephyr girls nipped by So. St. Paul 2-1 in section, finish 16-9-2
Latest News
- Hockey: Zephyr girls nipped by So. St. Paul 2-1 in section, finish 16-9-2
- Hockey: Cougar boys top Rogers 5-3, finish regular season 13-10
- Hockey: Zephyr boys clip Champlin 5-2
- Alpine: Bears' Blanding is all-stater with 8th-place finish; Levins 24th
- The Citizen: E-edition, February 13, 2020
- Basketball: Centennial girls down Coon Rapids 65-44
- Basketball: Cougar boys top Cardinals 75-63
- White Bear Township board greenlights Water Gremlin permits
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Lakeside Club restaurant approaches closing time
- Suspects in Lino Lakes US Bank robbery located
- 2020 Anoka County, Lino Lakes special election results
- Living ‘regular lives,’ they serve
- County shares 3 options for Birch Street
- Firefighter retires after 40 years of service
- Dance team: Viewettes place 3rd in section jazz, advance to state
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Shoreview’s Kyra Condie climbs her way to Olympics
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.