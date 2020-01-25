Mahtomedi tripped Mound-Westonka 2-1 on Friday evening in Mound. The Zephyrs (13-7) got a first-period goal by Karen Miller, assisted by Erika Broten and Avrie Whitmore, and made it 2-0 in the second period with Broten scoring on a power play, assisted by Emma Dornseif. Mound-Westonka (14-6-2) pulled within 2-1 on Camryn Hargreaves' goal at 7:01 of the third period. Zephyr goalie Lauren Hamm stopped 23 of 24 shots.
