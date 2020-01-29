Mahtomedi had a 2-1 lead after two periods but St. Paul United dominated the third to beat the Zephyrs 5-2 on Tuesday evening. Megan Johnson notched both goals by Mahtomedi (13-8-2). Scoring for United (9-13-1) were Sophia Hoppe (two), Elizabeth Allen, Lucie Bond and Jenna Hoops.
