Mahtomedi scored twice in the second period and held off Park of Cottage Grove 2-1 on Saturday a St. Croix Valley Rec Center in Stillwater. Lucy Ward go the first goal for the Zephyrs (1-1) with assists from Karen Miller and Anna Jerylo, and Jerylo made it 2-0 with a power play goal. Adie Steinke got Park (0-1) on the board later in the second period. Mahtomedi had 22 shots on goal to Park’s 20. Zephyr goalie Lauren Hamme stopped 19 of 20 shots.
