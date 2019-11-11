Lauren

Lauren Hemme stopped of 19 of 20 shots for Mahtomedi.

 Bruce Strand

Mahtomedi scored twice in the second period and held off Park of Cottage Grove 2-1 on Saturday a St. Croix Valley Rec Center in Stillwater. Lucy Ward go the first goal for the Zephyrs (1-1) with assists from Karen Miller and Anna Jerylo, and Jerylo made it 2-0 with a power play goal. Adie Steinke got Park (0-1) on the board later in the second period. Mahtomedi had 22 shots on goal to Park’s 20. Zephyr goalie Lauren Hamme stopped 19 of 20 shots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.