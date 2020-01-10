Tartan got all three goals in the second period and defeated Mahtomedi 3-1 on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Nikolai Dulak scored for Mahtomedi (10-4) in the first period. Tartan (7-5) surged ahead on two goals by Luke Young and another by Braden Fairbanks in the second. Tartan goalie Jack Cashin stopped 30 of 31 shots. Mahtomedi’s Ben Dardis stopped 26 of 29.
